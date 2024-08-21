Chris Eddy to Newsmax: Democrat Voters Backing GOP

Weston, Florida, City Commissioner Chris Eddy told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrat voters are dissatisfied with their elected representatives and are planning to vote Republican in November.

Eddy, who is also a retired Air Force Reserve brigadier general, won the GOP primary in Florida's 25th Congressional District on Tuesday, beating his opponent Bryan Leib with almost 65% of the vote to go up against Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla., in the upcoming general election. He told "Newsline" that his victory "was a big win," for the GOP.

"We got about 65% of the vote and what we're hearing from a lot of Democrats that are exiting the polls is that they're supporting us in the fall as well," Eddy said.

He added that Democrat voters "really want somebody that represents our district and not the Washington district."

Eddy said that while Schultz has a large war chest, her drawback is that "everybody knows her down here," adding later, "You can't spend $1 million and try to redefine yourself after all these years."

He said that Wasserman-Schultz has been in office "for 10 terms, and a lot of people, including a lot of Democrats, aren't happy with her."

Eddy added that he wasn't sure "whether it's her lack of full support of Israel, her lack of focus on inflation" or "the open border" that's causing Democrats to shift towards the GOP.

"I think people are looking for a fresh face," he said.

