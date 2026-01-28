Iowa Lt. Gov. Cournoyer to Newsmax: Trump Message Resonates With Working Families

Iowa Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's recent messaging on affordability, energy independence, and limited government is resonating with voters, particularly working families, following his appearance in Iowa this week as Republicans turn their focus to the midterm elections.

Cournoyer attended Trump's speech in Iowa on Tuesday and said enthusiasm among supporters was unmistakable.

"Well, first of all, the energy in the crowd was just electric. A lot of people are very fired up for President Trump," Cournoyer said on Newsmax's "National Report." "You know, Iowa delivered for him three, three cycles in a row. And they were very excited to have the president in Iowa."

She said Trump's message centered on economic issues that she said have produced tangible results over the past year.

"And I would say, you know, the focus is, you know, how he has delivered over the last 12 months over for the working families of Iowa and America. That is making a difference," Cournoyer said.

Cournoyer pointed to Trump's emphasis on domestic investment and energy policy, highlighting an announcement that drew a strong response from Iowa's agricultural community.

"The investment in American companies, American made and, you know, really his big announcement that Iowans were pretty fired up about last night was going nationwide with 15 biofuels," she said.

"That's good for our producers here, our corn growers, and it's also good for consumers," the lieutenant governor continued. "And, of course, you know, our national security, making sure that we're energy independent."

As Trump warned that Republican priorities could be at risk if the party fails to win the midterms, Cournoyer said the administration's governing approach remains the central appeal.

"Well, I think the winning message is continuing to deliver for working families, making sure that we are competitive from a tax standpoint and really just making government more efficient," she said.

Cournoyer also pointed to efforts aimed at shrinking the size of government and returning money to taxpayers.

"We saw a lot of efficiencies through the [Department of Government Efficiency] task force, but also just continuing to limit government and put the money back in the hands of the people that earned it, the taxpayers," she said.

She said Trump's agenda reflects values she believes resonate strongly in Iowa.

"So I think his message definitely resonates in those strong conservative values of protecting families, parental rights, school choice. ... Those are all issues that resonate with Iowans ... letting them live their lives without government interference and ... helping them keep more of what they earn," Cournoyer said.

On immigration and border enforcement, Cournoyer said Iowa's approach reflects cooperation with federal authorities while maintaining public order.

"We don't have sanctuary cities here in Iowa. We also have law enforcement, local law enforcement that cooperates with the federal officials," she said. "And, you know, we have a governor, Governor Kim Reynolds, who is a law and order governor."

Addressing a new Trump administration proposal to create government-funded investment accounts for newborns, Cournoyer said early financial planning is critical for families.

"I'm a mother of four children, including twin boys, and certainly investing early for their future is a very smart approach," she said. "I think it's a great investment in our future and it will be good again for our families."

