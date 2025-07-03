Trump Slams NYC Mayoral Nominee Mamdani in Iowa Speech

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a fiery attack on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani at a pre-Fourth of July campaign-style rally in Iowa, accusing the Democrat nominee of harboring radical views and vowing to prevent what he called a Marxist takeover of the city, The Hill reported.

"This guy is a communist at the highest level, and he wants to destroy New York. I love New York, and we're not going to let him do that," Trump said in remarks ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

The comments came just days after Mamdani secured the Democrats' nomination for mayor of New York. The 2025 race is already drawing national attention, with Trump, a native New Yorker, framing Mamdani as emblematic of what he calls a dangerous political shift to the far left in the Democratic Party.

"Generations of Americans before us did not shed their blood only so that we could surrender our country to Marxist lunatics on the eve of our 250th year," Trump said. "As president of the United States, I'm proclaiming here and now that America is never going to be communist in any way, shape or form, and that includes New York City."

The rally marked Trump's latest foray into city-level politics as he continues to connect national issues with local races ahead of the midterms. His decision to criticize Mamdani from a stage in Iowa — more than 1,000 miles from New York — underscored the political significance Republicans are attaching to the race and Mamdani himself.

On Tuesday, Trump also floated the possibility of launching an investigation of Mamdani's immigration background. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he would consider taking action if the candidate attempted to obstruct federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city.

Mamdani, who has previously stated that he moved to the United States legally as a child after spending early years in Uganda, responded in kind.

"His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you," Mamdani said Tuesday.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman representing the 36th District, which includes areas such as Astoria in Queens, is known for his progressive stances and has long been a target of conservative criticism.