N.H. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Harris Will Have Trouble In State

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 02:56 PM EDT

Chris Ager, the chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies will make it tough for her to compete in the Granite State.

Harris was in New Hampshire on Wednesday to unveil a proposed tax break for small businesses.

"She does not have a reservoir of support here," Ager told "Newsline." "The only support she has now is people on the Democratic side. I think Kamala Harris is not going to do well in New Hampshire."

Ager criticized Harris for taking many of her policy positions from her Republican rival Donald Trump.

"It looks like she's making up positions based on polling," Ager said. "She was the border czar when the worst abuse of our border occurred. And then, all of a sudden, she wasn't the border czar. Now she wants to tighten up the border. Flip-flopping this late in an election just to buy votes is not going to work. People in New Hampshire are not going to buy it."

Ager said he believes voters are smarter than Democrats give them credit.

"You know, we see through all that," Ager said. It's like, for God's sakes, four years ago, President Trump was in office. Things were better. Biden-Harris put policies in place. Things are worse."

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 02:56 PM
