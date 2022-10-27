Rep. Roy to Newsmax: 'We Are Funding the Very Tyranny' Used Against Us

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax Thursday that the $8.5 million in taxpayer dollars that was allegedly used by a George Soros-backed nonprofit to unlawfully lobby for illegal immigration is par for the course in Washington, D.C.

"This is pervasive throughout the federal government," Roy said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "We are funding the very tyranny that is being used against the American people on a daily basis. We are funding the organizations that are than engaging in promoting open borders, funding the nongovernmental organizations that are actually facilitating the flow of human beings across our border and empowering cartels and empowering China against our national interest.

"Here you've got grant money, allegedly COVID grant money, that was going to this Alianza Americas group, which is tied in with Soros," the Texas Republican continued. "That's just one example of hundreds that I promise you are floating throughout our federal government, where we're using taxpayer dollars to fund the very undermining of our rule of law."

Last week, the Washington Examiner reported that the Soros-backed group Alianza Americas was awarded a $7.5 million grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February 2021 "to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate impacts among Latinx and Latin American immigrants."

In July 2021, Alianza was also awarded a $1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to "increase COVID-19 vaccine status" in certain communities. Both the CDC and the HRSA are agencies that fall under the Department of Health and Human Services.

Former HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison, Roy and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, allege that Alianza unlawfully used the federal funds for illegal lobbying activities.

"As Republicans, we need to get busy stripping this budget down and stripping out federal funds going to these groups that are attacking [the rule of law]," Roy said.

When asked about his efforts to get the Pentagon to rescind its policy of using taxpayer dollars to fund service members' abortions and the intimidation of Americans praying at abortion clinics, Roy didn't mince words.

"There are so many fronts on which we have to fight right now — we're playing whack-a-mole against crazy every single day," the Lone Star State congressman said. "We're going to look into all of these attacks on the average American.

"I think Nov. 8 is going to be a good day," he continued. "But then what Republicans do with that is what's important. Are we going to use the power of the purse? Are we going to use our power as the Article 1 branch of this government to restrict this administration from engaging in tyranny against the American people?"