Rep. Roy to Newsmax: DOJ Already Waived Executive Privilege on Biden Interview

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 05:30 PM EDT

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that the Department of Justice "already waived executive privilege" when it gave the House Judiciary Committee the transcript of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Earlier in the day, the committee voted to proceed with an effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress after the White House blocked access to the audio recording of Biden's interview with Hur. Garland had advised Biden that the audio falls within the scope of executive privilege.

"So we voted today to hold the attorney general in contempt," Roy said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We're Congress. This is an impeachment inquiry right now. We voted on that. We also have legislative oversight. And so we have a duty to look at the facts."

The committee has the transcript, Roy said, so the DOJ "already opened the door and are protesting in an environment where they're just wrong."

Thursday, 16 May 2024 05:30 PM
