Rep. Roy to Newsmax: ICE Critics Fixate on Negative, Ignore Facts

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that critics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement are ignoring clear evidence and the broader public safety role of the agency after new details emerged in the Minneapolis case involving the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Roy pointed to reports that the ICE officer involved in the incident suffered internal bleeding after being struck by the vehicle Good was driving.

He said the revelation confirms what video evidence already showed.

"It's very clear what happened," Roy said. "The officer clearly got hit."

Roy said he was troubled that confirmation of the officer's injuries was necessary, arguing that opponents of ICE have fixated on the shooting while dismissing the dangers faced by officers and the lives saved through immigration enforcement.

"What really is disturbing me here is not having to even prove the case up," Roy said. "They don't care about the American people who are being saved."

Roy cited several people he said were killed by illegal aliens, including Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin.

He also pointed to ICE operations in Minnesota, saying agents have removed "gang members, criminals, murderers, rapists" from the streets.

He said critics instead focus on a single incident in which, he argued, the driver used a vehicle as a weapon against a federal officer.

"She shouldn't have hit the gas," Roy said. "Everybody can see that if they're being honest about this."

Roy also highlighted other recent attacks on ICE officers, including an agent who was beaten with a metal coffee mug during an arrest. He described ICE agents as "real law enforcement officers" who put their lives at risk to protect the public.

"I'm going to stand with ICE," Roy said. "I'm going to stand right next to them all day long."

The Texas lawmaker credited the Trump administration for sharply reducing illegal immigration, noting recent estimates showing net migration turned negative in 2025 for the first time in decades.

He praised President Donald Trump, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, border czar Tom Homan, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, ICE, and Border Patrol for stopping illegal crossings and accelerating removals.

Roy said enforcement is not only about crime or fentanyl trafficking but also about national identity and assimilation.

He cited record levels of foreign-born residents and argued the administration is restoring control after years of unchecked immigration.

He said Congress must support the president by codifying border policies and advancing legislation he introduced to pause immigration and target groups he accuses of undermining American values.

