Judge Declines Temporary Order Against ICE in Minnesota

A Minnesota judge on Wednesday declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state, saying more evidence is needed before a ruling.

The state of Minnesota announced Monday that it was proceeding with a lawsuit against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal leaders in an effort to block an increase in federal law enforcement activity in the state.

CBS reported Wednesday that Judge Kate Menendez said the decision not to issue an immediate order does not reflect a conclusion about the merits of the case.

Menendez said she has not formed an opinion on whether the ICE operations violate constitutional rights, as argued by the state.

"I think the issues are really important and I don't want to suggest by not acting immediately one way or the other that I think they are unimportant," Menendez said.

"To the contrary, I understand this is important to everybody."

During Wednesday's hearing, attorneys for the state asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order, arguing that increased ICE operations and raids are continuing to violate the rights of citizens.

The state said a temporary order would allow additional time to prepare legal arguments and requested a two-week pause in the operations.

Attorneys for the federal government argued that a temporary restraining order was not warranted because the state had not presented sufficient evidence to justify stopping the operations.

The federal government has until Jan. 19 to file a response, and the state of Minnesota has until Jan. 22 to reply.

The enforcement operation represents one of the largest federal immigration actions undertaken in Minnesota in recent years.

Critics say it has escalated tensions between federal authorities and local governments that oppose aggressive immigration enforcement. Federal enforcement leaders defend the operation as lawful and necessary.

The case intensified following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 as Good tried to drive over the agent. The incident prompted protests and condemnation from local Democratic leaders.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross sustained internal injuries from the encounter.