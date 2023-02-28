×
Tags: china | taiwan | war

Rep. Tony Gonzales to Newsmax: I Want to Prevent War, but 'Stand Firm' With Taiwan

By    |   Tuesday, 28 February 2023 08:09 PM EST

Texas GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales told Newsmax on Tuesday he would love to "prevent" a war with China, but nevertheless, he stands with Taiwan,

When asked by "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" if the congressman would be ok with boots on the ground in Taiwan, Gonzales replied, "I want to prevent a war."

"You know, going back, I've been in two wars. Wars are terrible. Terrible for the United States. They're terrible for the world," the congressman added. "I want to prevent a war. Now is the time for lawmakers in a bipartisan manner to go and make sure that we stand firm with our allies. It was a mistake that the Biden administration did: they showed a weakness, and that allowed Russia to invade Ukraine. We can't show the same weakness in the Pacific."

But when pressed on why the two nations can't talk things out over the table, Gonzales maintained, "I would love for China to come to the table."

"I don't want to provoke them ... but at the same time the United States will bow to no one. You know, China has to realize that we're not going to allow them to bully their neighbors, especially on an island like Taiwan. That is free. It's a democracy. It's a beacon of hope in the Pacific."

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 08:09 PM
