Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: US Needs to 'Prepare for the Worst' With China

The United States needs to "prepare for the worst" with China if it decides to invade Taiwan, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax on Monday.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Johnson emphasized it was important to take a recent memo from U.S. Air Force Gen. Michael Minihan seriously,, which warns of a conflict with China by 2025.

"I think we all need to be concerned, and we need to be prepared," Johnson, member of the House Armed Services Committee, told host Greta Van Susteren. "Of course, it's not an unusual or surprising thing that our generals would speak in such terms. We rely upon them to be prepared for the worst-case scenario."

Johnson said deterrence remains the "number one priority" of U.S. engagement with China, but the Southeast Asian country is "a near peer-to-peer adversary" not seen since World War II.

"They're growing their military. They're expanding. They've been showing aggression recently, even against Taiwan," he continued.

"And we have to be prepared for anything. So, I don't think it's a fear, but I do think it's a concern of members of Congress."

Also a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Johnson later unpacked the ongoing Republican investigation into the Biden administration's alleged weaponization of the federal government.

The congressman revealed earlier today he met with the committee and overlooked "pages and pages of issues and concerns" that Republicans have with the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, Internal Revenue Service, and Department of Homeland Security.

"Some of these agencies, we have whistleblowers who have come forward who are willing to testify and to share what they know," Johnson said. "To share about these egregious overrunning[s] of our constitutional freedoms and rights.

"We're going to be categorizing all that. We're going to be doing it in an organized fashion because we're going to lay those facts bare for the American people, and we're going to follow the truth where it leads."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!