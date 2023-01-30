×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | taiwan | war | aggression | defense | mike johnson | house

Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: US Needs to 'Prepare for the Worst' With China

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 07:58 PM EST

The United States needs to "prepare for the worst" with China if it decides to invade Taiwan, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax on Monday.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Johnson emphasized it was important to take a recent memo from U.S. Air Force Gen. Michael Minihan seriously,, which warns of a conflict with China by 2025.

"I think we all need to be concerned, and we need to be prepared," Johnson, member of the House Armed Services Committee, told host Greta Van Susteren. "Of course, it's not an unusual or surprising thing that our generals would speak in such terms. We rely upon them to be prepared for the worst-case scenario."

Johnson said deterrence remains the "number one priority" of U.S. engagement with China, but the Southeast Asian country is "a near peer-to-peer adversary" not seen since World War II.

"They're growing their military. They're expanding. They've been showing aggression recently, even against Taiwan," he continued.

"And we have to be prepared for anything. So, I don't think it's a fear, but I do think it's a concern of members of Congress."

Also a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Johnson later unpacked the ongoing Republican investigation into the Biden administration's alleged weaponization of the federal government.

The congressman revealed earlier today he met with the committee and overlooked "pages and pages of issues and concerns" that Republicans have with the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, Internal Revenue Service, and Department of Homeland Security.

"Some of these agencies, we have whistleblowers who have come forward who are willing to testify and to share what they know," Johnson said. "To share about these egregious overrunning[s] of our constitutional freedoms and rights.

"We're going to be categorizing all that. We're going to be doing it in an organized fashion because we're going to lay those facts bare for the American people, and we're going to follow the truth where it leads."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The United States needs to "prepare for the worst" with China if it decides to invade Taiwan, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax on Monday.
china, taiwan, war, aggression, defense, mike johnson, house, armed services committee
368
2023-58-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 07:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved