DeVos to Newsmax: 'Difficult to Gauge' if Chinese Students Here to Learn About US

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told Newsmax it would be "difficult to gauge" if Chinese students coming to the United States do so in the interest of taking back home with them American values or if they're here for surreptitious means.

When asked during her appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" if American universities have an incentive to investigate Chinese students after they receive, in some instances, tuition in full, Devos replied, "There's certainly an economic and financial motive on the part of higher-ed institutions taking these students.

"But from a security perspective," the former education secretary added, "I think it's very difficult to gauge whether a student is actually surreptitiously doing work for the ... [Chinese] Communist Party or is here to actually learn about America and learn from Americans and learn — you know, and take some of the values back to China."