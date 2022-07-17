Betsy DeVos Calls for Abolishing Education Department

Betsy DeVos, a cabinet member in the Trump administration, is calling for abolishing an agency she once led: the Department of Education.

Speaking with conservative activists in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, the former secretary of education said, according to the Florida Phoenix, that the federal Education Department should be abolished, with education decisions handed to state and local boards.

"I personally think the Department of Education should not exist," DeVos told the crowd at the Moms for Liberty summit.

The three-day summit, not open to the press, provided training on how to create conservative majorities in the respective states of the members in attendance. Guest speakers trained participants on how to "recruit, vet, endorse and promote" conservative candidates for their school boards. Other sessions focused on how to garner legal defense of parental rights over school-board authority, "strategic research, and ways to fight 'gender ideology, in our schools,' 'social and emotional learning' and 'restorative justice.'"

According to NBC News, since 2000, DeVos has been a staunch supporter of private school vouchers.