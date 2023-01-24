Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: US Military 'Not Keeping Up' With High-Tech China

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., shares the American people's concerns regarding reports of the Pentagon being "unprepared" for a major military conflict, if another country — China, for example — attacked the United States.

"We're still not keeping up with China," Tenney told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, continued: "We do have a problem when the Chinese can send a hypersonic missile around the Earth. We don't have the technology; and we only found about it when there was a press release from the Chinese Communist Party. ... That's a concern. We need to lead in the technology area, and we also need to lead just on items that can be used on the battlefield."

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war reached its 11-month anniversary Tuesday. During this time, the U.S. government has sent billions of dollars' worth of military-grade weapons and advanced guidance systems to Ukraine, along with financial, logistical, medical, and intelligence support.

It's a "proxy war" in the Ukraine, acknowledges Tenney, where "our men and women aren't fighting this war, but we are spending a lot of money and resources" to assist our allies.

Tenney then added that "a lot of our resources are being depleted" in Ukraine.

The resources required for military readiness go beyond fortifying the stockpile of weapons. Tenney says it also involves recruiting the best young minds and bodies to the U.S. armed forces — a notion that's waning under the Biden administration, due to prohibitive vaccine mandates and a general lack of enthusiasm for today's military.

"In a lot of cases, the military isn't being run the way it should be," lamented Tenney.

Regarding Ukraine, Tenney still embraces the "complex" issue of supporting the Ukrainian troops during this arduous war.

However, with the Republicans now controlling the purse strings in Congress, the New York Republican also demands "accountability" when tracking the flow of money and resources being sent to Eastern Europe.

That "accountability" also includes our defense leaders quickly countering the news of China possessing the technological know-how for a hypersonic missile, added Tenney.

The United States needs more "smart technology" resources, said Tenney. "We need to build a military that meets the needs of today — not the needs of the World War II era."

"It's definitely a riddle," conceded Tenney, when asked about the balancing act of keeping up with high-tech China, but also funding Ukraine's efforts in a "reactive," mostly ground-attack war.

