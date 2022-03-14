Chang to Newsmax: Xi Using Ukraine Crisis 'to Go After Taiwan'

Author of "The Coming Collapse of China," Gordon Chang, told Newsmax that the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is using the Ukraine crisis to go after Taiwan.

"Beijing is going to use this crisis [in Ukraine] as an opportunity to further pressure Taiwan," Chang said in his "American Agenda" appearance. On Monday, China sent "13 planes that went through Taiwan's air defense identification zone," Chang added.

News of jets flying over Taiwan comes in light of China urging the United States to stop its sales of arms to Taiwan.

And "just a couple of days ago, [China] warned of the 'worst consequences' ... should countries come to Taiwan's help. That's a real indication that Xi Jinping is using the Ukraine crisis to go after Taiwan."

Speaking on a meeting between the U.S. State Department and Bejing, Chang refers to there being a breakdown in talks between the two countries. Chang's comment comes in light of State Department spokesman Ned Price laying out at a press conference that the agency has "concerns about the PRC's support to Russia in the wake of the invasion, and the implications that any such support would have."

Chang notes that "if the State Department thought that China was really being cooperative, [the State Department] probably would have said something."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here