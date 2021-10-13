Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Bidens in Back Pockets of China

Peter Navarro, former director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy during the Trump administration, asserted to Newsmax that President Joe Biden is in the "back pockets of the Chinese Communist Party," adding that Biden's weakness could start a war.

"There's no question that the Bidens are in the back pockets of the Chinese Communist Party. But it runs even deeper," Navarro said Wednesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"Many of the people that are in the highest-ranking offices, in the National Security Council, in the White House, in the State Department and elsewhere have been proved by websites such as The National Pulse to be compromised through money pots by the Chinese Communist Party.

''And I wouldn't be surprised at the kind of influence the CCP has over President Biden would extend to his choice of appointees and different layers of government. This is a very dangerous situation," Navarro added.

According to a Daily Mail report on Wednesday, Biden could be roped into an FBI investigation involving his son Hunter Biden after reports surfaced that the two had shared financial accounts and paid each other's bills.

The news comes after a previous report of Hunter Biden listing his artwork in Georges Bergès Gallery. Bergès has strong ties to China. Berges has said he travels to China three of four times a year.

According to Navarro, an inkling of corruption involving China is a dangerous prospect.

"We've got a situation where Biden is not only wrecking our border, he's wrecking our economies, wrecking Afghanistan, but his weakness is going to create war. It's ... about as far away as peace through strength as Reagan and Trump had.

''And that's one of the biggest things I'm concerned about, is we've got planes, Chinese Communist planes strafing over the Taiwan straits now," Navarro added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here