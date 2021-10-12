Hunter Biden Activities Spark Questions About White House Anti-corruption Push

Hunter Biden’s activities threaten to complicate the anti-corruption push by the White House, according to Politico.

Over the summer, it was learned that President Joe Biden's son could begin selling paintings done by Hunter with prices as high as $500,000.

The Washington Post noted Hunter Biden's artwork would be sold under an agreement stipulating that the names of the buyers would be kept secret from even the artist himself.

The move is an attempt to avoid any ethical issues that could arise as a family member of the president attempts to sell a product with a highly subjective value, the Post reported.

Politico noted interest in Hunter Biden’s activities from the left had been muted as of late. But that could be changing.

One story that is getting fresh attention is the laptop debacle. The mainstream media is beginning to acknowledge the Hunter Biden laptop story could be "genuine" — and gaining traction. The laptop had allegedly been abandoned at a computer repair shop.

An earlier Politico report on the laptop contents came from a review of Ben Schreckinger's book released in September: "The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power."

The book reportedly has third-party confirmation of some of the damning emails contained in the reporting that was original to the New York Post and shared with Newsmax last October by Rudy Giuliani, Bernie Kerik, and laptop repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who said they had seen contents of the laptop.

Among the emails confirmed in the book, as Politico reported, are "a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden," and "a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, '10 held by H for the big guy?'"

Politico reported there is now evidence that at least some of the material said to be from the laptop is genuine.

Now, Hunter Biden’s activities are threatening to make things more difficult for the White House to position the president as a global anti-corruption crusader.

And they throw into question the president's contention that "we have the highest ethical standards of any administration in history."

The case for a harder look into the Biden family’s activities only grows stronger when one looks at the total picture of events that have unfolded since Election Day, Politico noted.

Several former business contacts have claimed Biden relatives "used their political clout to advance business interests," Politico noted. The allegations have been denied by family members.

The outlet pointed out that several business associates of family members have also been convicted of federal fraud or corruption charges since 2007. But it reported no members of the First Family have been implicated in those crimes.

Additionally, since Election Day, Hunter Biden’s dealings, along with those of other family members, have remained in the news, according to Politico.