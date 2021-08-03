Former Military Leaders to Newsmax: 'Deceitful' China 'Cheating the System'

Two retired U.S. military leaders told Newsmax that China is being deceitful when it comes to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and its lab in Wuhan and is calling the shots on U.S. foreign policy through its connections to Wall Street.

''I think we've known for some time that China is deceitful,'' retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire said Tuesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''They're cheating the system both in trade and all the other things that we see in the world with the production of fentanyl and the rest, and I'm not at all surprised to find that our intelligence community and others are tracing the roots of this [virus] to China. They are not aligned with our interests.''

A June 8 Wall Street Journal report said that a U.S. government national laboratory classified study found that it ''plausible'' that the COVID-19 virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology rather than a random natural source.

According to the story, the May 2020 study by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California investigated the origin of the pandemic through the final months of the Trump administration and commissioned by the State Department.

The investigation looked at the genomic breakdown of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to determine how it evolved and then spread through the population.

While the actual report remains classified, sources familiar with it told the Journal that it ''made a strong case'' for the virus starting in the lab rather than in nature.

According to the report, the study was a major influence in further investigation by the State Department and intelligence community, leading to a public ''fact sheet'' in January that listed the circumstantial evidence for the lab origin theory.

Part of that evidence included that ''the U.S. government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019'' with symptoms similar to those of the virus.

China has vehemently denied the lab theory.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding told Newsmax that it appears Wall Street interests may be protecting China and its role in creating the virus, because the Chinese Communist Party is dictating U.S. foreign policy through those fiscal interests.

''I think part of the problem is that corporate American Wall Street has been terribly influenced by the Chinese Communist Party,'' Spalding said. ''And so it's not just the politicians we have to be concerned about. It is the CEOs of corporations. It is the financial leaders of Wall Street banks. And as you saw, all of the Wall Street insiders that are part of the Biden administration — essentially Wall Street influences D.C., and the Chinese Communist Party influences Wall Street. Essentially the Chinese Communist Party is inside of our decision process for national security and foreign policy.''

