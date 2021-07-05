China State Media on July 4: America 'Selfish,' 'Racist'

The Chinese state-affiliated Global Times marked American Independence Day by mocking the national celebration as the country emerges from the lockdowns and mask mandates.

In an editorial titled "US celebrates Fourth of July amid uncertainties, anxiety," which the Times illustrates with a cartoon of people holding a party on the White House lawn along with a human-sized COVID-19 virus, the author says there has been "plenty of criticism around such a party as about 12,000 new cases have been confirmed and more than 200 people have died in a single day."

The editorial goes on to criticize President Joe Biden for holding the party for essential workers and military families while the recovery efforts continue in Surfside, Fla., to find victims of the collapsed condominium.

"And the fact that the White House party for a thousand people will be held in the absence of progress or definitive conclusions about the rescue effort in the Miami building collapse shows the real indifference of the US disguised by its humanitarian rhetoric," the editorial reads. "The country enters a season of joy spearheaded by the president when it is not even conformed [sic] whether the missing are alive."

Breitbart's Frances Martel notes that under America's system, the federal government does not take a lead role in such search-and-rescue efforts, and added that, "Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has taken no significant role in responding to the many infrastructure disasters in China during his tenure, from the 2015 Tianjin chemical explosion to the allegedly intentional flooding of entire villages to protect the Three Gorges Dam last summer."

"The Biden administration has been desperately searching for US achievements today like trying to sift bronze from a pile of dirt," the Times editorial reads. "However, the US is facing many uncertainties on the arrival of Independence Day."

"The world has seen clearly that the US is in fact a country where social Darwinism prevails," according to the state-run outlet. "Capital is like its locomotive. In the business and first-class carriages sit the elites of the country, in the rear are some of the middle-class, and some of the most crowded and shabby carriages belong to the bottom of society. Some of the poorest people even sit outside or on the top of the carriages. The US belongs to the elite. It only takes certain care of the middle-class. And the elites are telling the poor of the US that they are allowed to stay on this train after all, and that in itself is happiness for people like you."

The Times said, "This interpretation worked when only the US and bits of the West were entering modernization. But as some emerging economies, notably China, developed, US confidence in its path began to falter as never before. The US has become a superpower whose growth has stalled, extremely unequal, unable to deal with major crises, whose advantage has largely depended on its past legacy. Now the country is starting to worry about the future, anxiously calculating the point at which it will be overtaken by China in terms of economic aggregate."

On social media, Times editor Hu Xijin responded to Biden's July 4 tweet that "America is coming back together" with a sarcastic, "Is it so? Does the Republican Party agree? Do those black who call for Black Lives Matter, and those poor Americans agree? Do families of the missing in Miami building collapse agree?"

And Hua Chunying, a top Chinese government spokesperson shared a Campus Reform video of U.S. college students saying they are ashamed to be Americans.

Breitbart noted that such freedom of expression would be against the law in Communist China.