Pastor Lucas Miles to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk Knew Dangers Were Real

Pastor Lucas Miles, one of Charlie Kirk's closest friends, declared him a "martyr" and said he knew of the real dangers he faced as a conservative leader, Miles told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Miles' new bestseller "Pagan Threat: Confronting America's Godless Uprising" includes Charlie Kirk's foreword – his last published words before his tragic death.

In his foreword, Kirk predicted "terrifying dangers" ahead for Christians who speak out on the issues facing our society.

Miles emphasized that Kirk viewed his work as a calling and knowingly took risks for his faith. "Charlie understood there was danger for all of us," he said.

"He was willing to go out there and do what he did every single day and put himself out there at risk of personal peril."

Miles, senior director of USA Faith at Turning Point USA, said the threats are real and won't end with Kirk's death.

"We're going to take time to honor him as we celebrate his life through this memorial this next weekend," Miles said.

"But then we're going to do what Charlie would want us to do," he added.

"And that's keep moving forward and really dedicate the rest of our lives every waking moment to try to fill the tremendous gap in this world by the loss of his life."

Miles said Kirk's foreword to "Pagan Threat" is a powerful gift that now carries eternal significance.

"He wrote just a really powerful foreword for this book, which is, you know, now for me, just eternally just left a mark of gratitude in my life for just that endorsement," Miles said. "He was the best among us."

In the foreword, Kirk wrote: "A fearless warrior for Christ, Lucas is a man built to stand for the truth in a time of great apostasy."

Kirk continued: "Don't just read Pagan Threat — internalize what it has to say. Then, share its message with your Christian friends, before they are seduced by Paganism themselves. We have a faith and a country to save."

Miles said Kirk's death is a call to action for Christians across the nation. "Go to church today. It's not too late. Go to church. That's what Charlie would want you to do. And ultimately, you know, find a rekindling with your relationship with Christ," he urged.

In his book, Miles outlines a seven-step plan for Christians, parents, and church leaders to counter what he describes as the growing influence of Marxism, neo-paganism, and woke ideology.

He said Kirk shared those warnings in his foreword, making "eerily prescient" comments about dangers facing America.

"This younger generation has experienced tremendous trauma," Miles said, citing COVID-19 restrictions, gender ideology, and social unrest as shaping forces.

"That's what Marxism does. And so we have to push back against that. It's so important that we get this road map so that we can really stand strong and confront this pagan threat that's out there."

As Kirk wrote in his final words, Miles added, "America is too great to lose."

