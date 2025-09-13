WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: charlie kirk | dick morris | shooting death | erika kirk

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Kirk's Shooting Was a Plot to 'Muzzle Us'

By    |   Saturday, 13 September 2025 06:33 PM EDT

The fatal shooting of conservative icon Charlie Kirk was not a random act of violence but a carefully planned operation to "muzzle us by killing us," political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday.

"This was a targeted, planned assassination by a shooter who was capable of hitting a jugular vein at 200 yards with a regular rifle with a scope and taking just one shot to do it," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count." "Someone with that skill and that training did this assassination, and I don't care that [he] was 22 years old or anything. It certainly is possible to program people to be good, to do that for the rest."

The intent of Kirk's slaying went beyond silencing not just one person but the whole conservative movement, Morris added.

"The important point is that this is an attempt to muzzle us by killing us," he said. "This is an attempt to take not just a political leader, not even just a spiritual leader, but an advocate, someone who speaks up for us and communicates with the rest of the world, particularly young people, and an effort to kill him."

And that, said Morris, "presages an effort to kill a lot of us. I think it's the ultimate response of the left to the effectiveness of the conservative movement."

Morris pointed to comments made by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who said that there are "evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination" to underscore his argument that there were multiple actors involved in the shooting, even though just one suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested.

"Well, there clearly is more than one," Morris said. "Even if there's only one finger on the trigger, even if there was only one gunshot, it took planning to orchestrate a murder in front of 3,000 people on a college campus with a single-shot rifle from 200 yards away and to escape so dexterously and so skillfully that it's only when you confess to your family at the dinner table and they responsibly reported it that you get caught."

Whether accomplices were playing a direct role in the shooting or if they simply supported the killer is beside the point, he said.

"The idea is that they are after us and they're after us as advocates, as people who advance a point of view," said Morris. "The fact that Charlie's point of view was love and Christ-centric and focused on spirituality is unfortunately not relevant."

Kirk, Morris added, was "exercising political influence over a large population in a very important way. And the only way to stop that was to murder him."
 

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The fatal shooting of conservative icon Charlie Kirk was not a random act of violence but a carefully planned operation to "muzzle us by killing us," political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday."This was a targeted, planned assassination by a shooter who was...
charlie kirk, dick morris, shooting death, erika kirk
575
2025-33-13
Saturday, 13 September 2025 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved