Pres. Trump Tells Rob Schmitt Kirk Alleged Killer Had Trans 'Girlfriend'

In a revelation that is sure to spark new debate around the shocking assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, Newsmax primetime host Rob Schmitt disclosed Saturday that he was personally informed by both President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel of a new development in the case.

According to Schmitt, authorities have learned that the alleged assassin had been living with — and romantically involved with — a transgender woman (a biological male who transitioned to appear female).

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah resident.

Authorities say Robinson expressed deep disapproval of Kirk's views and had become more political in the months before the killing.

Kirk, who was just 31 at the time of his death, was one of the most prominent voices of America's evangelical and pro-family movement.

He consistently spoke against the influence of the transgender agenda on young people, describing it as a "direct attack on God's design for humanity."

In speeches as recently as this summer, Kirk warned parents that "radical gender ideology" was being weaponized to undermine faith, tradition, and family values.

"Every Christian, every parent, must wake up to what's happening. They want to confuse our children, strip them of their innocence, and tell them lies about who they are," Kirk said at a June conference in Dallas.

Investigators have not yet released full details on Robinson's relationship with the transgender woman, but Patel confirmed to Trump and Schmitt that the FBI believes it to be a central part of his personal life in the months leading up to the killing of Kirk.

Schmitt was playing golf with Trump earlier in the day at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Schmitt hosts "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in Newsmax's highly competitive 7 p.m. slot and has led the network in nightly ratings.

Schmitt also learned that Robinson's father, a Utah police officer, was critical in the early identification and arrest of his son. The FBI had received over 4,000 tips but had not easily located the suspect.

The assassination of Kirk has shaken the country and the conservative movement, not only for the loss of one of its brightest young leaders but also for what it signals about the escalating hostility directed at outspoken pro-Trump and Christian voices.

While federal investigators continue to piece together Robinson's motives, conservatives are calling for heightened protection of public figures and stronger accountability for political extremism.

As the investigation unfolds, Kirk's words on faith and courage in the face of cultural hostility are being shared widely by his supporters: "We can never hate evil enough — but we must never stop speaking the truth."

