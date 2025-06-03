Charlie Kirk to Newsmax: Dems 'in the Wilderness,' Losing Their Base

The Democratic Party is rapidly losing support and is "in the wilderness" while the conservative movement is accelerating among the voters who once made up the liberal base, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk said Monday on Newsmax.

"One of the reasons why they're in crisis is that the problem is happening from the bottom up," Kirk said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "Traditionally, Democrats, when they have a bad election, they can go back to their roots and say, Well, at least we have the college campuses. At least we have the kids. At least we have the students. This time they go back, they say, Wait a second. Our core coalition is falling apart."

Kirk, who speaks often on college campuses, said Turning Point USA is drawing crowds of thousands.

"When it comes to younger voters, what we've done at Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action is we have now created a movement that is living even beyond the election," Kirk told Kelly.

President Donald Trump started the movement, "and we're continuing it," Kirk said. "You can see from these viral clips online, this movement is accelerating. It is not slowing down."

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to win young voters through people like David Hogg, the vice-chair of the party, Kirk said.

"He's potentially launching primaries against other Democrats," he said. "He's complementing Jasmine Crockett as the future of the Democratic Party. And this goes to show the Democratic Party has no message. They have no messenger, they have no leader, and they have no ethos. And we as conservatives need to remain on offense and keep them in the wilderness."

Democrats are "in crisis" because their coalition of workers and union members is gone, while Black and Latino voters are "going away," Kirk said.

"What is the Democratic Party anymore?" he told Kelly. "It's people that are permanently dependent on government, welfare, and people at the highest income ladder who are college educated. That's not enough to win a national election or control the House or the Senate."

Kirk also said he is fully behind Vice President JD Vance as a leader who will continue his work with the next generation of conservatives.

"What I love about JD Vance is that he's a defender of President Trump and his agenda, which is definitely different than the previous vice presidents that we saw," said Kirk. "But also, he's young, he's energetic, he's wise, he's thoughtful."

Kirk added that as he wants to see the next generation "become the most conservative generation in history," he finds it a "great legacy item" for Trump to be able to say he has "completely recalibrated American politics by allowing his vice president to continue this for the next four, eight years, even beyond."

And with college campuses, said Kirk, "are endless opportunities for social change."

"We are still in the intellectual minority when it comes to the professors," he said. "We're still in the structural minority. We're still in the administrative minority. So that kind of creates some rebellion energy."

With protesters at the campuses, though, fighting against Israel and the United States, "That then allows us as grassroots conservatives to keep on fighting and to stay on our toes and not grow complacent," he added.

Kirk also noted that with podcasts such as his and with networks like Newsmax, conservatives have "created our new media."

"That's what I love about the success of Newsmax, is that the criticism of kind of understanding what the left is thinking, why they're thinking, that's endlessly fun," said Kirk.

