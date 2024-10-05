Chang to Newsmax: 'China's Assault on American Society Misunderstood'

Foreign policy makers and elites “fundamentally misunderstand China's assault on the American society,” says China expert Gordon Chang.

“They say, well, we're just competing. The Chinese are just competing with us in the existing international system,” Chang told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Agenda.”

“Well, that's not right. They're not even trying to adjust that system. They're trying to take it down altogether. [Chinese President] XI Jinping is trying to impose the imperial era notion of worldwide Chinese rule. And since 2017, his officials have been talking about the moon and Mars as sovereign Chinese territory. Plus, China believes it's in an existential struggle with the United States. They believe there's only going to be one survivor. We better make sure it's the United States and not the People's Republic of China.”

Chang in his book, “Plan Red: China’s Project to Destroy America,” writes that China is preparing to go to war, but not just unrestricted war or political war, but kinetic war.

“China is waging proxy wars on three continents, in Europe, in Ukraine, in North Africa, and at the western end of Asia, that would be Israel in the Middle East,” he told Newsmax.

“But now China is challenging its direct neighbors. So, there's Chinese troops deep into Indian territory. China is violating Japanese sovereignty. They're going after Taiwan and the Philippines all at once, which shows you a strategic incoherence in Beijing, which tells us something is probably pretty wrong in Chinese political circles right now. They've got so many problems internally. I think they're going to try to solve them with a war on some neighbor, and that neighbor could very well be a treaty ally of the United States, which means that they are now prepared to go to war against us and to kill Americans,” he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com