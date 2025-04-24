Maine State Rep. Libby to Newsmax: 'Things Are Moving Quickly' in Censure Appeal

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby said to Newsmax Thursday that "things are moving quickly" in her lawsuit against the state's Democratic House speaker after being censured for a social media post about a transgender athlete.

"We have filed an emergency appeal in the First Circuit Court of Appeals, and so, that is moving forward," Libby told "National Report."

"We'll be looking for a quick response, because my 9,000 constituents are disenfranchised every day that I cannot speak or vote on their behalf. I'm headed to session from here, and I won't be able to represent them fully," she added.

U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose on Friday ruled against Libby's request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the sanction.

The lawmaker, who filed a federal lawsuit against Maine Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau in March arguing the censure violated her right to free speech, posted about a high school athlete who won a girls' track competition.

Her post subsequently went viral and preceded a public disagreement between President Donald Trump and Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

