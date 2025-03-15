WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maine | censure | laurel libby | transgender | girls sports

Maine State Rep. Libby to Newsmax: Censured for Defending Girls' Sports

By    |   Saturday, 15 March 2025 04:05 PM EDT

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby, a Republican, told Newsmax Saturday she was censured in her legislative chamber for pointing out that a biological male won a girl's high school pole vault competition in the state championship.

"It is quite the extreme — this shocking tale," Libby told "Saturday Agenda" in light of Maine's speaker of the House censuring her. "What's shocking about it is the biological male participating in girls' sports in Maine.

"Shortly after President [Donald] Trump issued his executive order, Maine went against it, and a biological male won the girls' pole vault championship — state championship here in Maine."

Libby added that when she posted about it, showing side-by-side photos of the athlete winning fifth place a year before in a boys' competition and first place in a girls' competition, that threw Maine's Democrat majority and speaker of the House "in an uproar."

According to the New York Post, after Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, vowed to defy Trump's executive order banning biological males from girl's sports, the Trump administration cut off funding to Maine universities. 

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby, a Republican, told Newsmax Saturday she was censured in her legislative chamber for pointing out that a biological male won a girl's high school pole vault competition in the state championship.
maine, censure, laurel libby, transgender, girls sports
320
2025-05-15
Saturday, 15 March 2025 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved