Maine State Rep. Libby to Newsmax: Censured for Defending Girls' Sports

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby, a Republican, told Newsmax Saturday she was censured in her legislative chamber for pointing out that a biological male won a girl's high school pole vault competition in the state championship.

"It is quite the extreme — this shocking tale," Libby told "Saturday Agenda" in light of Maine's speaker of the House censuring her. "What's shocking about it is the biological male participating in girls' sports in Maine.

"Shortly after President [Donald] Trump issued his executive order, Maine went against it, and a biological male won the girls' pole vault championship — state championship here in Maine."

Libby added that when she posted about it, showing side-by-side photos of the athlete winning fifth place a year before in a boys' competition and first place in a girls' competition, that threw Maine's Democrat majority and speaker of the House "in an uproar."

According to the New York Post, after Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, vowed to defy Trump's executive order banning biological males from girl's sports, the Trump administration cut off funding to Maine universities.

