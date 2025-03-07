Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Strip Rep. Al Green of Committee Assignments

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, deserved censure for his outburst at the joint address of Congress earlier this week and now deserves to be stripped of his committee assignments for refusing to accept his punishment.

Harris joined "Wake Up America" to discuss Green's ejection from President Donald Trump's speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night and also Green's disruption of Thursday's censure proceedings.

"Well, what Congressman Green did on Tuesday was unprecedented in the House. I've never seen a member ejected from the House for that kind of behavior, much less behavior with the president and the Senate and the Supreme Court and the Cabinet. I mean, this is an occasion of grandeur, to be honest with you," Harris said. "And, you know, he acted in a foolish way and, again, had to be escorted off the floor. He deserved a censure for that action. We can't have that happen, you know, that interrupting the decorum in the House of Representatives like that just can't be tolerated."

Harris said Green compounded the issue Thursday by singing on the House floor and refusing to hear the censure resolution against him, which was supported by 10 Democrats.

"Well, I do think that Al Green, who again refused to accept the censure because that's when the singing broke out in the chamber yesterday, he refused to accept his punishment," Harris said.

"The only punishment was to stand there and have the censure document read. That's it. He refused to do that," Harris added. "Now, I think he should have his committee assignments stripped because that's what the Democrats did to Republicans for far less serious offenses. The bottom line is that what's good for the goose has to be good for the gander. I do support Al Green now losing his committee assignments so that the message is sent — you can't do this in the House chamber."

Green serves on the House Financial Services Committee. He is also the ranking member of the subcommittee on Financial Services Oversight and Investigations and is on the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.

