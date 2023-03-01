Rep. Dunn to Newsmax: US at Odds With CCP, Not Chinese People

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., made the distinction on Newsmax that the United States is at odds with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), not the Chinese people.

Speaking with "Prime News" on Tuesday, Dunn told Newsmax, "I think we've been very, very careful to distinguish that" the CCP is a threat, not the Chinese people. "So this is no hint of racism that animates this whatsoever. This is simply a concern with the strategic strategy, honestly, of the CCP ... and it is world hegemony."

The congressman adds that the CCP "are very, very good at being duplicitous and playing this off each other to get what they want with that. And, of course, we know that they've already become the manufacturing facility for the world, and we need to become less dependent on them."

On Tuesday, the new House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party convened and held its first hearing focusing its attention on human rights concerns in China.

