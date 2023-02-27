Rep. LaLota to Newsmax: China Should be 'Held Accountable' for COVID-19

New York Rep. Nick LaLota told Newsmax on Monday that China must be held accountable for the emission of COVID-19.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show" on the heels of the Energy Department's classified report, LaLota says, "China must be held accountable for what they did either negligently, recklessly, or maybe even intentionally because their virus caused more than one million U.S. deaths; cost us more than $14 trillion to fight the virus."

"I think reparations are in order, and specifically, U.S. taxpayers should be made whole for what it cost us to fight the virus, and families who lost loved ones should be made whole as well," the congressman added.

According to the US Right to Know, in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, 2020, the former head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, learned that the COVID-19 virus spanning the globe at the time had originated from a lab that he provided funds to: the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci's agency, the NIAID, provided grant money to EcoHealth Alliance which commissioned the coronavirus gain-of-function research at the lab.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the "U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress."

