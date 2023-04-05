×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: carson | reid | trump | msnbc | race | law

Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: Dems Use Race, Etc. 'To Divide Us'

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 10:52 PM EDT

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax Wednesday that Democrats "boil everything down to race and to any other thing that can divide" the nation.

"[Democrats] certainly seem to boil everything down to race and to any other thing that can divide us: race, religion, gender, income, political affiliation, you name it," Carson said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Wednesday. "They're using it to divide us, and hopefully we'll be smart enough to recognize what's going on."

Carson was asked to react to MSNBC host Joy Reid saying that having Black Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicting former President Donald Trump was karma.

"The irony and sort of the karmic irony that it is a black DA that Donald Trump has to face and that he is being afforded all of the full protections of the law is something," Reid said during her show.

Carson said that it was "perplexing" to him for her to make that statement when you look at the progress the nation has made regarding race during his lifetime.

"The race issue is really perplexing when you consider how incredibly much progress has been made," he said. "The very fact that the DA in this district that is prosecuting Trump is Black — that's interesting; there's no question about it. But also look at the fact that when I was a kid, you would never have seen that. You would not have seen black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company. You wouldn't see Black university presidents. You certainly wouldn't have seen a Black president of the United States, heads of foundations, the list goes on and on. These are things that have happened in my lifetime. It tells you that tremendous racial progress has been made."

He said that while it is not yet "nirvana," we should be working and building on the progress that has been made and "not try to boil everything thing down to some kind of racial problem."

Carson also warned that cases like the one Trump is facing in New York, in which he is charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records in relation to a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair the pair allegedly had years before, will end up massively hurting the country.

"If we're going to go back and dig up every little possibility on the president or other officials, we're just going to be in a constant line of litigation — for the rest of our existence, which is not going to be very long," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax Wednesday that Democrats "boil everything down to race and to any other thing that can divide" the nation.
carson, reid, trump, msnbc, race, law
479
2023-52-05
Wednesday, 05 April 2023 10:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved