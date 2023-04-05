Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: Dems Use Race, Etc. 'To Divide Us'

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax Wednesday that Democrats "boil everything down to race and to any other thing that can divide" the nation.

"[Democrats] certainly seem to boil everything down to race and to any other thing that can divide us: race, religion, gender, income, political affiliation, you name it," Carson said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Wednesday. "They're using it to divide us, and hopefully we'll be smart enough to recognize what's going on."

Carson was asked to react to MSNBC host Joy Reid saying that having Black Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicting former President Donald Trump was karma.

"The irony and sort of the karmic irony that it is a black DA that Donald Trump has to face and that he is being afforded all of the full protections of the law is something," Reid said during her show.

Carson said that it was "perplexing" to him for her to make that statement when you look at the progress the nation has made regarding race during his lifetime.

"The race issue is really perplexing when you consider how incredibly much progress has been made," he said. "The very fact that the DA in this district that is prosecuting Trump is Black — that's interesting; there's no question about it. But also look at the fact that when I was a kid, you would never have seen that. You would not have seen black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company. You wouldn't see Black university presidents. You certainly wouldn't have seen a Black president of the United States, heads of foundations, the list goes on and on. These are things that have happened in my lifetime. It tells you that tremendous racial progress has been made."

He said that while it is not yet "nirvana," we should be working and building on the progress that has been made and "not try to boil everything thing down to some kind of racial problem."

Carson also warned that cases like the one Trump is facing in New York, in which he is charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records in relation to a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair the pair allegedly had years before, will end up massively hurting the country.

"If we're going to go back and dig up every little possibility on the president or other officials, we're just going to be in a constant line of litigation — for the rest of our existence, which is not going to be very long," he said.

