Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Harris 'Plagiarizing' Trump

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is "plagiarizing" Trump's policies that appeal to voters.

Sunshine, appearing on "Wake Up America," commented on Harris' plan to eliminate taxes on tips, noting its similarity to a proposal that Trump made a few months ago.

"I knew President Trump's policies were popular with everybody, I just didn't realize they were so popular with Kamala Harris," she said. "Of course, I'm referring to President Trump's no tax on trips policy, which he announced two months ago on June 9th. And of course, two months later, Kamala Harris on August 10th, announced no tax on tips."

Sunshine also accused Harris of having "flip-flopped" and of "plagiarizing another one of President Trump's policies."

Sunshine claimed that "there's something bigger going on here with the liberal mainstream media," and pointed to the recent Time magazine cover featuring Harris as an example of the soft approach that the media is taking with the vice president.

"She has not sat down for a single interview," Sunshine said. "She has not held a press conference. We know the answer. We know that without a teleprompter, the real Kamala Harris is going to be revealed. And the liberal mainstream media know this, too."

