Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Harris Can't Run From Biden's Record

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats cannot reset the presidential campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris because she is directly tied to Joe Biden’s record as president.

Biden on Sunday announced he was withdrawing his reelection bid, and Harris has become the presumptive Democrat nominee. Democrats, though, are trying to deflect from what has happened the past 3 1/2 years under the Biden-Harris administration she said.

"The Democrat Party, we're seeing, is trying to become unburdened by what has been by removing Joe Biden from the top of their ticket and, of course, trying to replace him with Kamala Harris," Sunshine told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "But it's not going to be that easy to become unburdened by what has been because Joe Biden's record is Kamala Harris' record, and that's the Democrat Party's record."

Sunshine echoed Trump in saying that Harris will turn the U.S. into California, a state crippled by decades of liberal government policies.

"She is a good, old-fashioned California liberal on every one of the issues that is most important to the American people: inflation, the economy, and most importantly, immigration," Sunshine said. "This is the border czar. … You look at Kamala Harris, Joe Biden let 20 million illegal immigrants into this country. She'll want 40 million.

"This is a border czar who never even called her Border Patrol chief both current and former even one time. Of course, we know that's not incompetence, that's negligence. Kamala Harris has said she'd like to defund ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. She's compared the tactics of the Border Patrol to whips and chains, evoking slavery.

"If we don't have a border, we don't have a country. Kamala Harris has zero interest in securing our border and protecting women and children, I might add, like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin."

