WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: caroline sunshine | newsmax | kamala harris

Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Harris Can't Run From Biden's Record

By    |   Wednesday, 24 July 2024 09:41 PM EDT

Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats cannot reset the presidential campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris because she is directly tied to Joe Biden’s record as president.

Biden on Sunday announced he was withdrawing his reelection bid, and Harris has become the presumptive Democrat nominee. Democrats, though, are trying to deflect from what has happened the past 3 1/2 years under the Biden-Harris administration she said.

"The Democrat Party, we're seeing, is trying to become unburdened by what has been by removing Joe Biden from the top of their ticket and, of course, trying to replace him with Kamala Harris," Sunshine told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "But it's not going to be that easy to become unburdened by what has been because Joe Biden's record is Kamala Harris' record, and that's the Democrat Party's record."

Sunshine echoed Trump in saying that Harris will turn the U.S. into California, a state crippled by decades of liberal government policies.

"She is a good, old-fashioned California liberal on every one of the issues that is most important to the American people: inflation, the economy, and most importantly, immigration," Sunshine said. "This is the border czar. … You look at Kamala Harris, Joe Biden let 20 million illegal immigrants into this country. She'll want 40 million.

"This is a border czar who never even called her Border Patrol chief both current and former even one time. Of course, we know that's not incompetence, that's negligence. Kamala Harris has said she'd like to defund ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. She's compared the tactics of the Border Patrol to whips and chains, evoking slavery.

"If we don't have a border, we don't have a country. Kamala Harris has zero interest in securing our border and protecting women and children, I might add, like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats cannot reset the presidential campaign with VP Kamala Harris because she is directly tied to Biden’s record as president.
caroline sunshine, newsmax, kamala harris
363
2024-41-24
Wednesday, 24 July 2024 09:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved