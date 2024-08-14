WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: caroline sunshine | newsmax | donald trump | kamala harris

Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Trump Fights for American Prosperity

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 10:06 PM EDT

Contrasting Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Caroline Sunshine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the former president is fighting to make America prosperous again and that Harris is out for herself.

The difference between the two campaigns is "fake, fake, fake, and fight, fight, fight," Sunshine told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Sebastian Gorka.

Earlier Wednesday, she added, Trump was in North Carolina "delivering a message of economic hope and relief and prosperity."

"Kamala Harris walks around with a $62,000 Tiffany necklace around her neck every day," Sunshine said. "Meanwhile, we know for the average American family, it's costing 28,000 extra dollars a year just to live — just to make ends meet.

"You're seeing President Trump continue to go up in the polls [because] "you're seeing him showing up in these battleground states to record crowds and record stream views online."

But the main difference between Harris and Trump, Sunshine said, is that the former president is bringing to the people "a message of hope and relief."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2024-06-14
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 10:06 PM
