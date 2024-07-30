Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Secret Service Needs to Be Held Accountable

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla. told Newsmax Tuesday that the Secret Service needs to start holding people accountable for their failure to protect President Donald Trump following the assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Appearing on "Newsline," Gimenez said the Secret Service has not been transparent since the shooting.

"There are things that both the Senate and the House need right away," Gimenez said. "That's all the tapes of all of the conversations that were happening with all the different agencies, so that we can determine who knew what, when and when that was communicated to the Secret Service."

Gimenez said he would also like to see the standard operating procedures and manuals from the Secret Service to determine what was communicated to local agencies held of the rally.

"Within a couple of days, you ought to know exactly what happened and where the failures lay," Gimenez said. "What happened? Who knew what?"

The Florida congressman said 17 days is far too long for no one to have been disciplined since the shooting.

"It took a whole bunch of failures for that guy to get on that roof," Gimenez said. "It wasn't just one. It was a whole bunch. And so, we need to get to the bottom of it."

