House GOP Decries DOD 'Indoctrination' of School Kids

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 11:45 AM EDT

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. and other Republican members of Congress have written a letter to the Pentagon demanding to know about the Department of Defense's "attempted racial indoctrination" of the children of service members.

The letter was sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after OpenTheBooks, a transparency watchdog, released a report on how Department of Defense Education Activity administrators and teachers are teaching gender, racial, and cultural ideology.

The OpenTheBooks report claims the Department of Defense Education Activity is promoting sexually explicit content to children, uses training materials designed to make kids cry and promoting books like "How to be an Antiracist" and "Coaching for Equity."

"These books are blatantly racist towards hundreds of millions of Americans and delegitimize the founding of America itself," House Republicans wrote. "The teachers of our service members' children cannot internalize, accept, and regurgitate false claims that America's existence as a sovereign nation should be in question.

"This is inherently in opposition to the selfless choice our service members make to serve, protect, and defend the United States of America."

The House Republicans said the mission of the DODEA is to provide service members' children with education, not to manipulate and radicalize them.

"Your continuous refusal to end the radicalization of DODEA schools is disrespectful to our service members will exacerbate the military recruitment and retention crisis, and significantly degrade operational readiness," House Republicans said. "Our service members should not have to choose between serving their country or saving their children."

Along with Stefanik, the letter was signed by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., Rep Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., and Rep. James Moylan, R-Guam.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


