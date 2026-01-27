Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Need 'Better Way' With Immigration

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that America needs "a better way" to handle immigration enforcement in light of the unrest in Minnesota.

"I know what the president is trying to do. I know that there are plenty of illegal criminals there, but there has to be a better way to do this," Gimenez said on "National Report." "And it's something that I've expressed to the administration."

He said he welcomes the assignment of U.S. border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to manage immigration enforcement, along with the expanding probe into fraud against the Minnesota state government.

"I think that that's actually welcome news," Gimenez said. "I think Tom Homan is a highly capable individual. I think the situation in Minneapolis and Minnesota has gotten a little bit out of hand for both sides. And I think it's time for calmer hands and for calm to take over. We've had loss of life."

Gimenez, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said immigration enforcement needs to be more methodical.

"We should be going after these folks one at a time," he said. "I'm not comfortable with what's happening in Minneapolis at this time. And so, I welcome the news that Tom Homan's going to go there and work directly for the president."

That does not mean, Gimenez said, that he does not support Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I think we have differences of opinions of how to go about our business," he said. "Look, 95% of Americans are fine with deporting criminals, gang members, people with active deportation orders."

But Gimenez alleges the administration may have crossed an invisible line and gone past what most Americans want. "They're not so fine deporting grandmothers, somebody who's taking care of kids and been here for 10, 15 years. There's got to be a better way. And actually, we have to face reality."

Gimenez said that means potentially limiting enforcement action.

"There is no practical way to actually deport 20 million people. So, we have to find a solution to this," he said.

Gimenez said Republicans need to be wary of how far they push sensitive issues with the midterm elections on the horizon.

"And also, this is politically, it's hurting our chances at the midterm. And I'm just being frank about it," he said. "And the most important thing that we have to do is actually keep the majority, because if not, we're going to go back to the policies of President [Joe] Biden and open borders, and it's the last thing we want to do."

Gimenez said he's not suggesting the elimination of deportation.

"And I think it's time that we reevaluate how we're doing things and do it the right way," he said. "Criminals, gang members, people with active deportation orders, out. People that really shouldn't be in the United States, fine, but we need to do it in a different way."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., went well past what Gimenez thinks about Noem, posting Tuesday that she should be fired for mishandling enforcement actions in Minnesota.

