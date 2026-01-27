Fetterman to Trump: 'Immediately Fire' Kristi Noem

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over her actions concerning immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

Fetterman took to X to demand Noem's immediate removal, saying, ".@POTUS @realDonaldTrump: I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem," and warning the president not to repeat what he called "the mistake President Biden made" by keeping a "grossly incompetent" DHS leader, Alejandro Mayorkas, in place as Americans died amid controversial federal operations.

Fetterman's comments highlight the volatility of the national immigration debate following two deadly shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis — including the killing of Alex Pretti, and the deployment of thousands of ICE, Border Patrol, and other DHS personnel as part of what the agency has dubbed "Operation Metro Surge," described by DHS as the largest immigration enforcement operation ever.

The senator's demand for Noem's firing adds to a growing chorus of criticism from the left.

Progressive lawmakers and activists have called for the impeachment or resignation of Noem and some Border Patrol leaders following the shootings that sparked protests across Minnesota and beyond.

Critics of Noem argue that she has enforced federal immigration laws long criticized by Democrats but not enacted through legislation, and that federal operations, particularly in sanctuary states, should be supported rather than undermined.

Conservatives note that Republicans in Congress and state Republican leaders have largely backed the enforcement surge, arguing that sanctuary policies leave federal agents uniquely vulnerable and compel robust federal action.

Trump, who has defended Noem and DHS' efforts to arrest violent criminal aliens, faces competing pressures.

Some Republicans have voiced concern about the optics and outcomes of the Minneapolis operations, urging independent investigations to ensure accountability and proper tactics.

Meanwhile, the White House has signaled its intent to recalibrate DHS priorities, emphasizing border security and criminal enforcement after internal reviews.

Despite Fetterman's public call for her ouster, Noem reportedly is expected to remain in her role, though her leadership is under heightened scrutiny amid the controversy over her aggressive enforcement posture and public statements that have inflamed critics.