Pawlenty to Newsmax: Talks Between Trump, Minnesota Leaders Show Progress

Recent communication between President Donald Trump and Minnesota leaders is a positive step after a long period of strained relations, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty told Newsmax on Tuesday.

However, he warned on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that cooperation on immigration enforcement in Minneapolis will be the key test going forward, hinging on how local officials respond to federal requests, particularly in jurisdictions with sanctuary policies.

"What's going to happen next is these local jurisdictions, not the state of Minnesota, have sanctuary city policies," Pawlenty said.

"And it's going to be really interesting to see if that local mayor in Minneapolis in particular, can do enough to satisfy the president and Tom Homan, in terms of cooperating, especially as it relates to turning over criminals to satisfy the federal agencies," said Pawlenty. "That will be the next hurdle to get over."

Pawlenty also pointed to Homan, Trump's "border czar," as an effective communicator on the issue, saying he will frame the debate around whether local authorities allow federal agents to transfer offenders directly from custody.

"He's a very good messenger on this, and he can get across the point that if you have somebody in your jail, we can take them out of there, and they never hit the street," Pawlenty said.

He added that the public supports enforcement focused on criminals, but cautioned that broader actions can quickly erode support.

"And you also, you know, the president's message on getting criminal, illegal immigrants out of the country is very popular," Pawlenty said. "But when you approach people who are just here working, who are not criminals, who aren't causing a problem, and try to deal with them in ways that are aggressive, then that's not popular."

He added that a shift back to targeting criminals would strengthen Trump politically.

"So if this goes in the direction the president has outlined, it gets him back on the more popular side of his agenda, which the public would support," Pawlenty said. "Doing these random sweeps down streets is less popular."

Pawlenty was also asked about Republican Chris Madel ending his campaign for governor, a move Madel attributed to the administration's immigration enforcement in Minnesota, along with his decision to leave the Republican Party.

Pawlenty suggested the withdrawal could have been influenced by the expected entry of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., into the race.

Pawlenty acknowledged frustration among some Republicans about immigration actions in the state, while emphasizing Madel's personal decision.

"There are a lot of people frustrated, including some Republicans, about some of the potential excesses of ICE in Minnesota," Pawlenty said. "I will say, you know, he was a recent entrant, at least a public entrant to the Republican Party, but he's got to do what he's got to do."

"We all have to look ourselves in the mirror in the morning and put our head on the pillow at night and be able to sleep with a clear conscience," Pawlenty added. "And in his case, he couldn't move forward as a Republican."

Asked whether the political fallout could affect the balance of power in the state, Pawlenty pointed to polling and said the administration's standing on immigration has slipped in recent weeks.

