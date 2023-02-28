Rep. Giménez to Newsmax: Hearings on Censoring Conservatives 'Right'

Congress could be holding multiple hearings on the "silencing" of conservative media — including the removal of Newsmax on AT&T's DirecTV platform, Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Giménez said he believes hearings will include both the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees.

Giménez serves on the Homeland Security committee.

The lawmaker said he's confident a GOP-majority Congress will certainly want answers to why Newsmax is no longer available on DirecTV.

"I think it's right that we do that," he said, lamenting "the pressure" from Big Tech, particularly on news agencies "on the right."

"[It] needs to be looked at, and why you're being silenced," Giménez told Newsmax. "It makes no sense … why a great amount of Americans can't see you anymore."

"We need balance" to multiple liberal media outlets available "so the American people can make up their own minds," he added.

According to Giménez, Americans are "not going to get fair and accurate on the other side."

"Mainstream media … has been proven time and time again … they're actually feeding a lot of baloney," Giménez asserted.

"They're wrong time and time again, but they'll never admit it — they just double down," he said.

