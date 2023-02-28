Rep. Giménez to Newsmax: House 'Bipartisanship' Possible in China Probe

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax he senses there's House "bipartisanship" in the need for a congressional investigation of China's influence around the world.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the lawmaker hailed the focus of the GOP-majority House on China — and said he's hopeful there will also be hearings on the Biden family's relationship with Beijing, and also the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are so many things," he said, noting not only "China's influence around the world," but its military and "what they're doing around the world … to achieve their aim to become dominant."

"China is the greatest threat," he declared, calling its investigation "the most important meetings for this Congress. I sense bipartisanship when it comes to China."

But Giménez also said he believes the "affairs of [President Joe] Biden's family may be a focus of congressional interest as well."

"Are they compromised by their linkage to China and the [Chinese Communist Party]?" he asked.

"That's something else that not only [the Homeland Security] committee, but the Judicial [Committee]" could probe, he said.

Giménez also blasted the Biden administration for its noncommittal response to a Wall Street Journal report that the Energy Department says a lab link in Wuhan, China, is the most likely origin of the pandemic.

"If you have a lab that's looking into [the virus], don't you think that would be the first place you look, not the last place?" Giménez said.

"These folks are trying to cover it up," he said of the Biden administration. "The logical place is the lab. The illogical place is the leap from an animal right around the lab. That's the illogical conclusion."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!