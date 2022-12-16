Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Musk Should Move Twitter to Miami

Elon Musk should move Twitter out of its "echo chamber" in San Francisco and move it across the country to Florida's Miami-Dade County, Rep. Carlos Gimenez said Friday on Newsmax.

"A lot of the issues they have seen from the deal for Twitter is that everybody thinks the same," Gimenez, R-Fla., who represents the Miami-Dade area, told "Wake Up America." "They reinforce each others' thoughts and all that."

But Miami-Dade is different, said Gimenez, as it's not only a diverse location, but it has "diversity of thought."

"We have Republicans, Democrats; we have conservatives, liberals, and moderates," he said. "We have really talented people here. We have made great strides in creating a great tech ecosystem here, and we've got a lot of technology companies that are moving down to Florida, and Miami-Dade specifically."

Gimenez said that people in his district, many of whom left Cuba for the U.S., "love freedom."

"We value freedom of expression," he said. "We value speech, something that apparently they don't do."

Even before he bought Twitter, Musk came under fire from the left for his actions concerning the social media site, where in the past he was applauded for his work with SpaceX and Tesla. Gimenez said the billionaire's call for free speech is what is angering his opponents.

"He's still a hero who makes cool cars," he said. "He's going to get us to Mars. That hasn't changed at all, but he likes good speech … he believes in all those things that apparently, the left finds offensive, and the thing they find the most offensive is just people speak their minds without being put down and without being canceled."

Gimenez said he's been asked by journalists about whether misinformation should be controlled online, and he believes that the best way to combat misinformation is by giving more information, not less.

"Who determines what misinformation is?" he said. "Apparently in San Francisco? It's a bunch of woke leftists that determine what misinformation is, and frankly, a lot of the stuff they label misinformation is misinformation on their side."

For example, the Hunter Biden story, which was blocked on Twitter, "turned out to be completely true," Gimenez said.

"They buried it, and also, I think there's something going on with the FBI and DOJ and the government getting involved in censoring the American people, which is against the Constitution," he said. "We're going to look into it once we get the House on Jan. 3."

