Tags: twitter | files | musk

The 5 Biggest 'Twitter Files' Revelations So Far

Thursday, 15 December 2022 06:41 AM EST

Twitter’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk has exposed the inner workings of the social media giant — including machinations surrounding the company’s controversial content moderation decisions — in a series of posts collectively dubbed the “Twitter files.”

Internal documents detailing the banning of former President Donald Trump’s account, the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, and the “shadowbanning” of conservatives simply due to their political leanings have been sifted through and disseminated by independent journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Michael Shellenberger.

platinum
Thursday, 15 December 2022 06:41 AM
