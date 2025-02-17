Ex-Ambassador to Newsmax: Trump Expected to Make Deal on Greenland

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands expressed optimism on Newsmax Monday that President Donald Trump would negotiate a deal for the United States to acquire Greenland, calling it a "common sense solution."

Appearing on "Finnerty," Sands addressed speculation about whether such a deal could take place and what it would mean for the region.

"Well, you know, the Danish are great allies. We love the Danes, and we want them to continue to be great allies," Sands said. "But the matter of fact is that President Trump is offering a common-sense solution to a really thorny problem."

Sands emphasized that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, presents security and development challenges that Denmark is not equipped to handle.

"We have our hemisphere, and it is not secure. Denmark can't afford to defend or develop Greenland, and we love the Greenlanders. They want opportunity, like all people do. They want good-paying jobs. They want to be secure. Denmark can't do it," she said.

"And so I hope that talks will start soon that will bring everyone together around the table and come up with a common sense solution. I think that's the way forward."

When asked about polling reported by CBS that suggested 85% of Greenlanders prefer to remain affiliated with Denmark, Sands cast doubt on the figures, suggesting political motivations were at play.

"Well, I don't believe those numbers," she said. "So, Greenland, with, I think a lot of pressure from Denmark, just passed a law that the only people that can try to influence their election are the Kingdom of Denmark. So, the United States, we can't go in and try to convince people to change hearts and minds, win hearts and minds. Only Denmark can do that."

Sands described the situation as "dirty politics" and suggested Denmark acted out of desperation.

"We love Denmark, but they have never been able to defend Greenland. Well, it is a wonderful country. But as a matter of fact, it's the lowest country in Europe for approval of Republicans or Donald Trump. They approve him at 3%, the lowest of any Western European nation," she said. "So, you know, it's a very hostile environment, for instance, for Republicans or Trump supporters."

When asked whether she believed the deal would happen, Sands referenced Trump's negotiating skills and expressed confidence in a successful outcome.

"I think that President Trump, the writer of "The Art of the Deal," will get a deal where everyone comes away satisfied," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com