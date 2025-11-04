DeMaio to Newsmax: California Dems 'Are Not Solving Problems'

Republican California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats in his state have trouble handling society's problems.

DeMaio told "Newsline" that a good example is the Democrat-sponsored Proposition 50 redistricting election issue. "Prop 50 is about who they are. They're bullies. They're liars."

He explained how that fits with the redistricting effort: "They're cheaters and scammers. They have failed voters in California, the highest cost of living, record homelessness and crime, job losses, failing schools.

"The reason why they need to rig elections is that they are not solving problems for Californians."

He said top California Democrats have promoted their redistricting plan as a way for liberals in California to push back against President Donald Trump.

"They want to use Trump," he said, "as the shiny object diversion from their failures. And so my hope is that Republicans in California turn out.

"It's all about turnout."

The California Democratic Party website defines the proposal as a way to fight Republicans: "With Proposition 50, California voters have the opportunity to fight back against the Republican cuts to healthcare, the rising cost of living under tariffs, and the cruel abductions and forced removals of immigrants," it states.

DeMaio said turnout is everything and not just in California: "The side that turns out in a special election will win.

"The same is true in New Jersey and in New York."

He suggested voters follow their conscience, not the polls. "Don't believe the polls," DeMaio said. "But I also have to find fault with the Republican Party of California that didn't run a very effective campaign here in our state."

He added mainstream Republicans in California can have an influence. "It is time for the grassroots to take back control of our party and our government. And they are the only hope that we have."

"Voters rising up, taking matters into their own hands," he said, "are what counts. We've got to get everyone off the couch and into the fight."

Trump teased legal action Tuesday including criminal charges as a result of the voting measure. He wrote on Truth Social, "The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com