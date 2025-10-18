Schwarzenegger: Prop 50 a 'Big Scam'

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said the state's redistricting effort is a "big scam."

"The reason why I'm saying that is because it says that we should fight [President Donald] Trump because he's a threat to democracy," the Republican said Friday during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher."

"But in the meantime, they want to go and tear up the constitution in California, get rid of the independent commission that draws the district lines and take the power away from the people and give it back to the politicians," he said, referencing the state constitution.

Proposition 50 is a California ballot measure that, if approved by voters, would allow the state to use new, Legislature-drawn congressional district maps from 2026 to 2030 instead of the maps drawn by the state's independent redistricting commission.

The measure is a response to the 2025 Texas redistricting, where the Legislature drew new maps mid-decade to favor Republicans.

The Texas maps face multiple legal challenges from Democrats and civil rights groups who argue they are unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel is expected to rule soon on whether the maps can be used in the 2026 midterm elections.

California is set to vote on a new congressional map in November. If approved, the plan would deliver up to five new Democrat-held seats in Congress.

Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House.

Former President Barack Obama is urging Californians to support the measure.

"California, the whole nation is counting on you," Obama said in a video released on X Tuesday.

"Democracy is on the ballot Nov. 4. Republicans want to steal enough seats in Congress to rig the next election and wield unchecked power for two more years.

"With Prop 50, you can stop Republicans in their tracks. Prop 50 puts our elections back on a level playing field, preserves independent redistricting over the long term, and lets the people decide," he continued.

"Return your ballot today. Vote yes on 50."

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has framed the election as a referendum on all things Trump.