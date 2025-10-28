Candace Cameron Bure to Newsmax: 7-Day Bible Event to Unite America

"The Bible has changed my life, and anyone who reads it knows that it is living and active," actor and Christian advocate Candace Cameron Bure told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"To come together for such a time as this — to celebrate America's 250th birthday and remind ourselves what this country was built upon — to read the Bible together is going to be an incredible event," she told Newsmax's "Newsline."

Bure will help lead a seven-day, nonstop public reading of the Bible in Washington, D.C., next year to mark America's 250th birthday. The national faith event, called "America Reads the Bible," aims to remind the nation of its spiritual foundations and unite believers in prayer and Scripture.

The gathering will feature continuous readings from Genesis to Revelation over seven days, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with more than 420 readers taking part. The event will be livestreamed nationwide and held in the nation’s capital, with seating for 14,000 attendees.

"We're telling you now so that you can come to this event," Bure said. "There are going to be 14,000 seats available to come in and listen in person to the readings, but also events that will be going on throughout the whole week in D.C."

Bure encouraged churches nationwide to participate remotely by hosting local gatherings and streaming the event live.

"If you can't travel, you can go right into your home church, livestream this event, be praying, be reading along, and elevate the role of Scripture in your life," she said.

The "America Reads the Bible" event will run from April 18-25 at the Museum of the Bible, coinciding with the nation’s Semiquincentennial celebration — a reminder, Bure said, that faith has always been central to America’s story.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com