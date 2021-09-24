Rep. Cammack: Mayorkas' 'Systemic Racism' Comment 'Asinine and Arrogant'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax that comments by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that images of Border Patrol agents on horseback using their reins while corralling fleeing Haitian refugees reflected the country's struggle with ''systemic racism'' were ''asinine and arrogant.''

''I can tell you that just this week having Secretary Mayorkas in front of the [House] Homeland Security Committee, dodging our questions, unable to answer them, and then to come forward and make such an asinine, arrogant statement that says that the Border Patrol agents who have been tasked with defending the border, something that this administration will not do, that this is a product of systematic racism,'' Cammack said Friday on ''American Agenda.'' "Talk about virtue signaling.''

Mayorkas spoke to reporters Friday at a White House press briefing, and said the almost 15,000 migrants, most of them here from Haiti illegally, who congregated and camped under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas had been disbursed, and that images on video of some horseback agents using the reins to corral fleeing refugees were being investigated by the inspector general.

''As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge,'' Mayorkas said. ''In the midst of meeting these challenges, we, our entire nation, saw horrifying images that do not reflect who we are, who we aspire to be, or the integrity or values of our truly heroic personnel in the Department of Homeland Security.

''The investigation into what occurred [with the horseback agents] has not yet concluded,'' he said. ''We know those images, painfully, conjured up the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism.''

Cammack said hearing such remarks was ''infuriating.''

''They're more concerned with being a 'woke' administration than actually doing their job, and it is infuriating,'' she said. ''I cannot tell you how frustrating it is to conduct oversight of an administration that refuses to give answers, that is more concerned with politics and policy and puts America last.''

President Joe Biden also criticized the horseback officers in remarks he made Friday, vowing that those responsible ''will pay.''

''Under Joe Biden's America, apparently you're guilty until proven innocent because that is what an America last agenda looks like,'' Cammack said. ''You're seeing it right in front of us. This administration is keen on ripping us apart at the seams by any means necessary. You're witnessing it firsthand, and it's disgusting.

''They are riding a horse; the images that people saw are of reins flying around as part of the action of taking someone and cutting them off from running past you. This is what they are trained to do. There was no attempt to whip anyone.''

