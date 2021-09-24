Rep. Crenshaw: Biden Lying Over Border Patrol's Actions at Del Rio

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Friday called President Joe Biden a liar over his comments about the Border Patrol's horse unit riders, saying that the president is only interested in holding the officers and nobody else accountable for the growing situation at the Del Rio Bridge.

"We could take an hour debunking all of the lies that he told on all different subjects, and there was a lot," the Texas Republican said on Fox News' "America's Newsroom." "But this one was really egregious. It seems like the only people he wants to hold accountable for the mess at the border are his own border agents for doing their job."

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that it would demobilize the horse patrols temporarily after outcry over videos that appeared to show agents swinging long reins at the immigrants.

The president Friday said the investigation into the issue is continuing, but slammed the enforcement efforts.

"He put them in this position, and then he lies about what they're doing," Crenshaw said. "He lies about their actions. You can't imagine a worse leader right now. If you're trying to get a mass exodus from the Border Patrol, if you're trying to get them to quit and lose morale, then this is a great way to do it."

The Texas Republican also claimed on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" that the border situation hasn't become worse because of the incompetence of the president and his administration, but instead that the crisis was planned to advance Biden's political agenda.

"You know who else isn't held accountable? All the people illegally crossing our border, all the unvaccinated, all the people with COVID, all the people infiltrating our country and lying about their asylum claims, but Biden doesn't care about that."

Meanwhile, the record numbers of immigrants pouring into the country has been blamed on Biden's policies, and on his retracting those of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

"We have to stop pretending like this is incompetence," said Crenshaw. "This isn't incompetence. They're doing this on purpose."

He pointed out that Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on the record "bragging" that there are too many of Trump's policies that have been canceled "to even count."

"They act surprised that it causes this mass migration across our border, this unsustainable mass migration, and they act like it's just a tough situation that they have to deal with," said Crenshaw. "It's not. It was done on purpose."