Higby to Newsmax: High-Level People Coordinate ICE Protests on Signal

Independent journalist Cam Higby told Newsmax on Monday that he has discovered a lot of "high-level people" who have been using the Signal Messenger app to coordinate protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Higby said that "from what I've seen, it seems like there might be some pretty high-level people in there."

Higby has been documenting the Minnesota anti-ICE protests and how leaders of street protests are using the technology to improve their protest coordination.

"I haven't done a lot of identifying the people in the group chats. I mostly shove the data out, the information out, and make everybody aware of it, and then let other people decipher it," he said.

Higby mentioned an earlier "FRONTLINE" segment in which one of the leaders was shown on camera.

"You showed one of them on the program just before I came on who actually admitted that he was leading the operation," he said.

"So that, I think right now, should be the concern. I hope that it is the concern."

Higby said that after his initial reporting on the use of the high-tech app by protesters, the big picture appeared to change.

"I did notice a very odd and weird shake-up as soon as Signalgate came out," Higby said.

"I started seeing reporting all over X that all of a sudden, [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz had a very productive phone call with [President] Donald Trump, and that there was going to be meetings with Democrat officials who have previously cussed the administration out, and they were willing to cooperate now," he continued. "So, I find that pretty interesting."

Higby added that the change makes him wonder what else is going on now that he has helped uncover the use of Signal by the protesters.

"And it's also kind of a tell, because if that is the reason, why are they suddenly so cooperative? What are they hiding?" he said.

Higby shares much of his reporting on X, which includes the latest on his background work on the use of Signal to target federal enforcement agents.

One of his initial posts on the issue details how he was tracking anti-ICE protesters using their own methods with the app.

"I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them," he wrote.

"BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED," he continued. "Each area of the city has a signal or several signals. Let's start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group to start."

He offers a description of how emojis or small images are used alongside users' names, which note details about their roles in the street protests.

Higby's reporting has identified at least two leading Minnesota Democrats and a former campaign adviser to Walz as "dispatchers" or "admins" involved in the efforts to hamper ICE immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com