Cam Higby's 'SignalGate' Potentially Ties Unrest to Minn. Dems

At least two Democrat Minnesota state officials and a former campaign adviser to Gov. Tim Walz, Amanda Koehler, have allegedly been identified as "admins" and "dispatchers" in a leaked Signal group chat used to track and impede federal immigration operations in the state, the Gateway Pundit reported Sunday.

This activity was highlighted during an investigation by conservative independent journalist Cam Higby, who wrote on X, "I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them. Each area of the city has a signal or several signals."

Higby also shared videos showing individuals he said were members of the groups.

Some have speculated that an admin identified as "Flan" on Signal is Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, which would link the group chat to the state government.

Wisconsin GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden called reports of Flanagan's involvement "an actual insurrection," while Utah Sen. Mike Lee asked on social media, "What are the odds that the Minneapolis insurrection is being fueled by federal funding?"

Signal is a private messaging app known for its end-to-end encryption, which is designed to keep conversations private.

Higby continued in an extensive thread, writing "A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day. This is likely to avoid detection, recordkeeping, and consequences."

This comes amid the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis on Saturday. ICE and Border Patrol agents were sent to the state in large numbers, and their presence increased after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross earlier this month.

According to DHS, ICE law enforcement officers now face a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.