Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Calif., N.J. Power Grids 'Not Up to Par' for Electric Cars

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew warned Newsmax that California's, as well his state of New Jersey's, push for electric vehicles will strain energy grids that are "not up to par."

"Many states don't have the electric grid for" charging all these electric vehicles," Van Drew tells "Spicer & Co." on Monday, "particularly these blue states and left-wing areas where they are mandating that, say by 2035, 'everybody has to be all-electric,' because they say so; because they're telling you to do it; because you got to take orders from them."

"It's not only the dictatorial attitude," Van Drew states while alluding to California and New Jersey's policy of ending all sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035, "it's the stupidity of it: you don't have the power. You're not able to supply it. You're going to have all kinds of problems. Your grid is not up to par."

According to an article written by the Institute for Energy Research in 2020, "solar and wind power mandates are already causing congestion problems on the U.S. electric grid. Adding electric vehicle demand to that nationwide, combined with Joe Biden's plan to make the U.S. grid carbon free by 2035, will make California's rolling black-outs this past summer hardly noticeable compared to the electricity demand problems that will befall the nation."

On Friday, California issued a "flex alert," warning electric vehicle owners not to charge their cars during peak hours.

According to CBS, due to a heatwave, California residents are being asked not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours between 4-9 pm.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that the heatwave could cause a series of rolling blackouts in the Golden State.

